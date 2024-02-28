Quitting Caffeine 100 Days In.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No, I am not over the worst of my caffeine withdrawal symptoms. For a while I thought I was over the worst of it, but during the past couple of weeks, they have returned with a vengeance. Yes, I still follow my daily vitamin and supplement regimen as well. Hopefully in a few weeks or so, they will fade.