© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye!’
White House mocks ICE deportees with fresh music vid drop.
It's at the 'White House' YouTube channel.
The footage shows illegal migrants being deported by US border patrol, with a 1969 hit by American songwriter Paul Leka playing in the background.