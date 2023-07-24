© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Tania Joy Show | New Trans Religion | Hollywood Strike | Todd Coconato
Pastor Todd Coconato joins us to discuss this 'New Religion' being pushed throughout the nation in the transgender movement, the religion of Baal & Ashterah/Ishtar.
Website: www.PastorTodd.org
To support: www.ToddCoconato.com/give