BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

It’s All Coming Out! “Thousands Left Disabled” After Covid Vaccines (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
346 views • 8 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel GBNews at:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUlz_33gZFI

18 Sept 2024 #vaccine #pandemic #health

Bev Turner discusses the recent report from the Telegraph on how thousands seek compensation after Covid vaccines ‘left them disabled’. Also how Bill Gates forecasts another global pandemic ‘likely’ within next 25 years in ominous health warning. All of that and more!

#vaccine #pandemic #health


Keep up to date with the latest news at https://www.gbnews.com

Don’t let them silence us - support GB News here:

https://www.gbnews.com/support?utm_source=youtubepush


The new GB News Shop is now online! Explore the Fearless range today at https://gbnews.com/shop


Twitter: / gbnews

Facebook: / gbnewsonline


Download the GB News app! You can watch GB News on all of your favourite devices and keep up to date with the latest news, analysis, opinion and more.


https://www.gbnews.com/watch/how-to-watch



Keywords
pandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy