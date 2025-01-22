RedLife MyRedLight.com 500w RED LIGHT Therapy Device Lamp 8 Wavelengths Review Test #wisebuyreviews

See Red light Therapy on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3E52Pwv [amazon affiliate links] for comparison shopping that I did

Or

- SEE the unit reviewed in the video here:

Go to: https://myredlight.com and use the promo code STEW10 for an additional 10% off your order! - that is the code from the stew peters show, linked below and I am not affiliate, bought unit myself and tested it out





In this video I do an unboxing (sorta) and review of the red light therapy unit that was shown off on the stew peters show called RedLife. What is interesting about this unit is that it outputs four different light waves that have had scientific studies to show reversal of negative health conditions. Other units on Amazon I looked at only had at best two wavelengths. The build quailty on this unit is superior with a beautiful quality metal body and the design is great. Used it for the first time today and I wanted to show it off to others in beautiful 4K to see it right at home. I am happy I got this unit as anything that improves my health I am happy to have. I have it mounted above my bed to enjoy the benefits in bed and relax at the same time listening to music audiobook or podcast.





- Stew Peters Show Interview about the Benefits this Unit Can offer

https://rumble.com/v5ghd3x-young-people-are-getting-terminal-cancer-at-a-frightening-rate.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp





JUST FINISHED LISTENING TO THIS BOOK ON THE SUBJECT:

- The Complete Guide to Red Light Therapy: Simple Uses for Pain Management, Anti-Aging, Fat Loss, and Cognitive Function - https://amzn.to/4g9p8yz

New thing I learned is that red light therapy can help with fat loss. Good book on audiobook format while at the gym burning off the calories.









- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos





- Youtube version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aECz-Hfvunk