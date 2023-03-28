Polycrisis, Hegelian Dialectic & War with Russia

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





March 28, 2023





Polycrisis means that they develop crisis upon crisis so that they get you to comply for their end goal, which is to put their man, the Antichrist, on the throne. Hegelian Dialectic means that they need to change society. Change people talk and think, and it needs to be done in stages. In other news, Russia warned the US “you are bringing nuclear Armageddon”.





00:00 – Polycrisis

04:06 - Hegelian Dialectic

09:29 - Mississippi Tornado

15:06 - Bottled Water after Chemical Spill

21:15 - Palm Scanners for Cashless Payments

22:00 - Mass launch of Nuclear Missiles

22:45 - Russia Warns Nuclear Armageddon

27:23 - Russia Subs and Missiles Detected

29:30 - Joseph’s Kitchen





