Head of Satanic Temple Scoffs at Challenge to Hold this Tiny Medal! What Happens Next is Amazing!
High Hopes
High Hopes
943 views • 05/31/2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


May 30, 2023


Satanic High Wizard is challenged by a catholic lady to hold a miraculous medal. The satanist scoffs at the tin medal and accepts the challenge! That is when his life changed for good. Testimony of Zachary King.


See the full interview here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Z5-9WGXPTk


Music: 'Undertow' [Sombre Piano & Strings CC-BY] - Scott Buckley


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTXyRfUFhFo

Keywords
testimonycatholicheadchallengesatanic templezachary kinglife changemother and refugemiraculous medalhold tiny medalsatanic high wizard
