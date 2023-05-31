Head of Satanic Temple Scoffs at Challenge to Hold this Tiny Medal! What Happens Next is Amazing!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
May 30, 2023
Satanic High Wizard is challenged by a catholic lady to hold a miraculous medal. The satanist scoffs at the tin medal and accepts the challenge! That is when his life changed for good. Testimony of Zachary King.
See the full interview here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Z5-9WGXPTk
Music: 'Undertow' [Sombre Piano & Strings CC-BY] - Scott Buckley
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTXyRfUFhFo