© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump, The Darkness Of Eminem’s New Album & The Song He Wrote Through God
* One of the most downloaded songs in America is about the book of Revelation.
* John Rich says he channeled the entire thing from God.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 16 July 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-john-rich
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1813258091997327545