WTF??? House Sergeant at Arms just said I will be fined $500 if I don’t delete this video

Thomas Massie: "Instead of fining democrats for waving flags, the House Sergeant at Arms just called and said I will be fined $500 if I don’t delete this video post. Mike Johnson really wants to memory hole this betrayal of America.
MASSIE POSTED: "This is the U.S. House of Representatives under the direction of Speaker Mike Johnson. Democrats are celebrating his total capitulation with no victory for securing our border. "
