Prophecies for 2024-2025

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
April 22, 2024
Today’s topic is Prophecies we think might be coming to pass in 2024 and 2025. Some of these prophecies might be delayed, but the most important thing is that Pastor Stan will give you an idea of what the future holds according to God’s Prophets.
00:00 - Intro
01:53 - Nuclear Bombs on B-52’s
04:08 - Prophecies to Watch
15:17 - Riots and Civil Unrest
17:36 - Palestinian State Agreement
25:23 - Leslie Johnson Headlines
27:04 - Fall of America
