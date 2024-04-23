BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prophecies for 2024-2025
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 04/23/2024

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


April 22, 2024


Today’s topic is Prophecies we think might be coming to pass in 2024 and 2025. Some of these prophecies might be delayed, but the most important thing is that Pastor Stan will give you an idea of what the future holds according to God’s Prophets.


00:00 - Intro

01:53 - Nuclear Bombs on B-52’s

04:08 - Prophecies to Watch

15:17 - Riots and Civil Unrest

17:36 - Palestinian State Agreement

25:23 - Leslie Johnson Headlines

27:04 - Fall of America

29:45 - Our Sponsors


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4quwzt-prophecies-for-2024-2025-04222024.html

Keywords
headlines20252024civil unrestpropheciesriotsnuclear bombsprophecy clubb-52fall of americapalestinian statestan johnsonleslie johnson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy