BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

With Wagner "Coup" Leaving Russia (Exclusive Prigozhin) Special Report by Patrick Lancaster
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 06/26/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Patrick Lancaster goes with the Russian Private military company Wagner PMC as they leave Rostov, Russia after they spent a day controlling part of this Russian city. Prigozhin (the leader of Wagner) was with them and Lancaster was with them to show the world the facts on the ground that the Western MSM will not. He was even able to speak to Prigozhin himself about the day's events and got an exclusive comment.

Original Video Link:  https://youtu.be/7qvFQJEyjwA

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
russiaputinvladamir putinpatrick lancasterrostovwagner pmcwagner grouprussian peopleyevgeny prigozhinprigozhinrussian coup
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy