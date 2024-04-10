The Spiritual Power and Significance Beyond April 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse (Part 1)

This is a manufactured day... we can see BEYOND that.





Article about Total Solar Eclipse of 2017 🌟https://www.teamgu.com/blog/total-solar-eclipse-of-2017





Vibration Medicine details 🌟 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/intuitively-guided-healing-session





Wheel of the Year Workshops 🌟 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/wheel-of-the-year-workshops





In this video (part 1 of 2), we explore the spiritual significance of the upcoming April 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse. Eclipses have long been seen as powerful portals for transformation and growth IF you're connected to something Higher, beyond manufactured low magick, and understanding the spiritual meaning behind them can provide valuable insights into our own personal journeys. It's about connection into the SUN... we can create the opposite of manufactured low frequencies have desired to create.





Choosing to see otherwise can change our approach without getting stuck in "not doing anything" but gathering in a Higher Love and Higher Truth.





Join us as we delve into the symbolism and significance of this celestial event, and discover how it may impact your life on a deeper level. Don't miss out on this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of yourself and the world around you.





~~~~~~

🌟 Are you feeling like you need to know HOW to unlock your Divine Innate Gifts and UNBLOCK more within to unleash them? If so, check out Tap Into Your Magick as it could be a key to help you along your awakening way: https://www.tapintoyourmagick.com/





🔥 Subscribe to my newsletter for announcements, upcoming podcast episodes, events, etc.: https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter





🌟 Subscribe to this channel 🌟

https://www.youtube.com/@awakeningmagick





🌟 If you'd like tips to activate + build your Sacred Mission in the world, check out my other channel https://www.youtube.com/@TeamGuCreative





🌀Grab this guide to Tap Into Your Unique Magick and Mastery, Learn to Let Go and Heal. Dissolve the old energies and awaken the new! Go here: https://bit.ly/GiveawayFreeGuideLearntoLetGoandHeal





✨ Connect with The Awakening Magick Community ✨





🔮TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AwakeningMagick





Here's how we help you launch your mission!





✨Strategic & Creative Support for all of you Heart-Based Business Owners around the world: https://www.teamgu.com/





✨ Helping you to stop suppressing your divine gifts, and healing to allow the dissolving of the old energies to awaken the new in the DisrUPt Now Programs & Podcast: https://www.awakeningmagick.com/