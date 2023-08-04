27. When You Are Different from Others

You are physically weaker,

You don’t have a stable health,

You are not a business thinker

And you aren’t armed with wealth,

And as a result you don’t live

As you wish or as those who

Are around: they are sportive,

Do such things which you can’t do;

And you aren’t a good-looker…

How to live? What’s to be done?

Don’t turn into a fact-cooker,

Do not hide and do not run.

Realize that you were born too

On this planet as the rest,

You are not a thief and don’t do

Something awful, bulging chest.

And you aren’t a deceiver,

Not a killer, not a snitch,

So you, as a decent liver,

Have the right to live and reach

Your good goals on the current

Where you’re going to succeed

As your health allows and talent

With persistency and heed.

And accept the situation,

Which is ’round you today,

Start to get gratification

From what you have on your way.

And improve your moral standards:

Self-possession, honor, calm,

Self-sufficiency and fairness –

Build some kind of moral realm.

Let objectiveness and wisdom,

Conscience and scientific views

Alongside with inner freedom

Be more frequently in-use.

Try to grow to a role model

To the folks around you,

Don’t allow yourself to quarrel

And fly off the handle, too.

Such activity and efforts

Will imbue your life with verve,

Soothe the nerves and show the methods

How to cut a diamond of

Your self-nature, and embark on

To appreciate your brain

And protect yourself in life from

Any factors causing strain.

Thanks to self-realization

People will respect you and

From this fact your self-conception

Will decisively rise up.

You can learn a foreign language

Or scientific disciplines

To in prospect have the courage

And effective, useful means

To live free, without feeling

That you’re not like everyone:

You have got your own meaning

And the deeds that should be done.

Heed the body life-resources

(You cannot jump over that),

Knowing that there are good sponsors

Helping well on the life path,

It's: your will, insight and prudence,

Tuning on a fine upshot,

Useful skills and resoluteness,

Well, a champion way thought.

When combine all these together

In behavior, you’ll get

The most valuable treasure

By the name of self-respect.

Once and for all drop the practice

To feel shy and give offence

To yourself – you aim for justice

And deserve it surely. Hence

Your available potential

Can be realized in act,

So your being is essential

On this planet, know this fact!