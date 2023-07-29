Video Compilation of Yesterday's Destruction of the Ukrainian Attack - South of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye, South Donetsk Area

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More footage of the destruction of the Ukrainian attack south of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye/South Donetsk Area.
ℹ️ Reminder that yesterday the Russian Ministry of Defense 🔹 confirmed that 7 tanks, 19 IFVs and APCs, and 4 artillery guns were knocked out or destroyed and 290 AFU servicemen were KIA in attacks in the Zaporozhye/South Donetsk area.