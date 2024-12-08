al-Assad's palace garage they found jeeps, limousines & sports cars, BMW, Audi, Ferrari, Lamborghini Diablo, & Mercedes-AMG SLS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reporting:
Syria's deposed president, Bashar al-Assad, and his family arrived in Moscow. Russia granted them asylum. Reported from TASS, Russian news. 🔥
https://tass.com/world/1884227
Description found with this video:
Syria. The palace of the fugitive Assad was set on fire.
And in the garage they found jeeps, limousines and sports cars: BMW, Audi, Ferrari, Lamborghini Diablo and Mercedes-AMG SLS.
✨ Bashar was thinking about the people. It was immediately obvious. That is why his poor, unmotivated army threw down its arms, changed into civilian clothes and left its positions.
A country that does not feed its own army will always feed someone else's.
⚡️ Two Majors