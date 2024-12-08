Reporting:

Syria's deposed president, Bashar al-Assad, and his family arrived in Moscow. Russia granted them asylum. Reported from TASS, Russian news. 🔥

https://tass.com/world/1884227

Description found with this video:

Syria. The palace of the fugitive Assad was set on fire.

And in the garage they found jeeps, limousines and sports cars: BMW, Audi, Ferrari, Lamborghini Diablo and Mercedes-AMG SLS.

✨ Bashar was thinking about the people. It was immediately obvious. That is why his poor, unmotivated army threw down its arms, changed into civilian clothes and left its positions.

A country that does not feed its own army will always feed someone else's.

⚡️ Two Majors