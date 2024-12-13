BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Christian Zionist and AIPAC Candace Owens A Personal Announcement: USS. Liberty Donald J. TRUMP 2024 The truth told for the first time about Israel’s massacre of U.S.S. Liberty crewmen.
DWP97048
DWP97048
83 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
139 views • 6 months ago

 

Christian Zionist and AIPAC The first thing the Soviet Union did was make antisemitism punishable by death 
https://www.brighteon.com/7b93cf48-0216-4acd-8c77-c0d224153543 

The Incredible True StoryOne of the Most Controversial Coverup’s In American History

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/

Candace Owens A Personal Announcement: USS. Liberty Donald J. TRUMP 2024  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PD5gtM1A990 

The true story of the USS. Liberty is more shocking than any spy novel written by Tom Clancy. The most top-secret spy ship in the world. Its client was the NSA. The ship and its 294 U.S. Navy sailors were rushed to the Mediterranean Sea. Only the White House and Pentagon knew Israel was ready to attack Arab nations. The USS. Liberty was deliberately sent into a kill zone. The casualties were staggering: 34 killed and 174 wounded. The coverup began immediately and has continued since 1967. Until now! The aging survivors have finally told their true story. Sacrificing Liberty sets the record straight.

  • The truth told for the first time about Israel’s massacre of U.S.S. Liberty crewmen.
  • Lost video footage seen for the first time in decades.
  • Shocking first-time eye-witness testimony from the men who survived on June 8, 1967.
  • Gut-wrenching descriptions of the carnage unleashed by Israeli gunboats, warplanes, and submarines.
  • Connecting the dots that link LBJ to a failed false flag operation to start a war with Egypt.
  • Heart-breaking descriptions of human body recovery.
  • Uncensored U.S.S. Liberty crewmen telling their true stories for the first time in 53 years.
  • The role of Senator John McCain’s father in the government coverup.
  • The uncovering of LBJ’s Mossad mistress in the White House.
  • The fuse that lit the fire of war in the Middle East that is still burning today.
  • How brave American men prevented a nuclear war by refusing to die on June 8, 1967.

Purchase the Commemorative 4 Disc Set

Visit sacrificingliberty.com to purchase the Commemorative 4 Disc DVD set. https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/store/dvd



Keywords
trump2024uss libertydonald j trumpthe truth told for the first time about israels massacre of uss liberty crewmenchristian zionist and aipac
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy