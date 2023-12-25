Russian ISKANDER Destroyed NATO and US Army Officers During Their Meeting In MYRNOHRAD

All those who are closely following the current conflict in Eastern Europe note that Russian forces have significantly intensified missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine since the beginning of December this year. At the same time, it is worth noting that these missile strikes are carried out in certain places with particular accuracy. It seems that the Russians know exactly where to hit and when. This fact indicates that Russian military intelligence has fully established and strengthened all channels and sources of valuable information on the territory of Ukraine.............

