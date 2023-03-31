BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BECOMING VENEZUELA? China deal may COLLAPSE the U.S. dollar
High Hopes
234 views • 03/31/2023

Glenn Beck


Mar 30, 2023

What’s on our financial horizon WILL impact your life…especially if America falls just like Venezuela did, which is a possibility, Glenn says. In this clip, he explains how new deals China currently is brokering with other nations — like Brazil, for example — means we’re facing something we’ve never experienced before: A collapse of the U.S. dollar. ‘Make no mistake,’ Glenn says. ‘If you want to be prepared, prepare yourself like people should have [done] in Venezuela.’ Plus, the Fed’s new FedNow program — which could lead to a Central Bank Digital Currency (CDBC), will only make our chance of financial freedom even worse…


Watch Glenn dive further into this topic during his most recent Glenn TV Wednesday Night Special, which is now available on BlazeTV.com.



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZX3R4smTbAg

Keywords
venezuelafedfederal reservechinaunited statesdollarglenn beckfinancedealcentral bank digital currencycdbcfednow
