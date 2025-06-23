Even plants have retrovirus - endogenous meaning in their genes

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



This is the slide that Dietrich Klinghardt saw, an endogenous retroviral envelope in its genes. Envelope syncytin, that word was made up in virology to synthesize Cyto, cells together. Oh, fuse cells together, make a fusogenic, make them stick to each other. Fusogenic, and it's cognate receptor, sensor, identified in viviparous placental lizards.

Expression of Manufactured, it's a capital in red, italicized M, whether it's monkey, mouse, cow, pig, chicken. You know, retroviruses, plants have retroviruses, and they're not endogenized. They're endogenous. They're in your genes. Every human is different from the minute you're born. God put them there when he formed the universe, just as we're hearing. Your entire complement of your endogenous antiviral is your X chromosome, and every human that walked the earth had one.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/22/2025

Full presentation at Stay Awake American Tour, Venice, FL: https://rumble.com/v6v6tl1-judy-mikovits-presentation-at-stay-awake-america-tour-venice-fl-jun-22-2025.html

Slide deck: https://therealdrjudy.com/latest-presentations