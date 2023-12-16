WATCH FULL EPISODES & ARCHIVES EXCLUSIVELY ON FAITH & VALUES! CHRISTIAN PATRIOT DESTROYED SATANIC STATUE IN IOWA CAPITOL

Russia will not hesitate to shoot down American made F-16 NATO fighter jets that enter Ukrainian airspace from NATO nations. That’s the chilling warning from a high-level Russian official who gave the warning yesterday in Vienna during the Forum for Security Cooperation.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/15/2023
https://www.trunews.com/video-article/christian-patriot-destroyed-satanic-statue-in-iowa-capitol
