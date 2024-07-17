'Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza and a politicide in the West Bank...in Gaza, the strategy from the very beginning has been to make Gaza totally unlivable.'

-Palestinian🇵🇸 Ambassador Afif Safieh, a former PLO Representative to the US, UK & Russia

FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v56x4ip-gaza-the-us-standing-in-the-global-south-is-at-its-lowest-after-backing-isr.html



