Artemovsk (Bakhmut) - Ukrainian Troops Open Fire While Wagner Fighters Try To Evacuate Civilians - RT English

Ukrainian Troops Open Fire While We Try To Evacuate Civilians – Wagner Fighter
Russian forces, with Wagner PMC fighters leading an assault, are pushing Ukrainian troops from the western parts of the city of Artemovsk, also known as Bakhmut, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.
An RT correspondent has travelled to Artemovsk and spoke with some of the Wagner forces.