In a 2011 exposé titled "Medicine Cult: A Prescription for Side Effects and Death," former pharmaceutical executive John Virapen alleges systemic corruption, data manipulation and unethical practices within the pharmaceutical industry, drawing on his decades-long career with Big Pharma companies like Eli Lilly. He accuses the industry of prioritizing profit over patient safety, manipulating clinical trials and medicalizing everyday experiences to create new markets. Virapen’s critique extends to broader practices, arguing that chronic conditions are favored over cures to ensure steady revenue. His revelations, set against a backdrop of ongoing criticism of the pharmaceutical industry’s influence and pricing, serve as a call for greater transparency, stricter regulations and patient vigilance.





