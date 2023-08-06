💥Steven D Kelley For President 💥Platform 2024 - Steven D Kelley - Aug 3, 2023

TCR#1033 STEVEN D KELLEY #480 AUG-3-2023 - Campaign Platform Below

Steven D Kelley Presidential Platform 2024

Abolition of the Federal reserve system, and the establishment of a non fiat currency.

Repatriation of all equity from Federal reserve system, domestic, and abroad.

Implementation of secure borders to ensure integrity of new monetary system.

Complete inventory of all Gold reserves, including wealth stored in NSA bunkers.

Overhaul banking, and Ussery, change laws for brokerage, insurance, and banking.

Ban on all digital currency products.

Complete overhaul of American security agencies, including NSA, CIA, FBI, HS, etc.

Abolition of the Patriot act.

The return of the first amendment, and the removal of corporate control over free speech.

Term limits in Congress, and the banning, of insider trading by members.

End all tenure of career bureaucrats in US Gov.

Banning of any dual citizen from holding any office in the USA.

Complete review of all foreign policy, and the end of the support for the American coup in Ukraine.

A real removal of all mafia from American politics, and a shut down of mafia operations world wide.

Re-industrialize the USA, reverse the print money, make nothing doctrine in effect now.

Bring all Taiwanese semi-conductor production to the USA with any Taiwanese that want to live here.

Engage Russia in an effort to solve the Fukushima problem so that we may all live.

Complete budget overhaul including NON-DISCRETIONARY spending.

Remove all laws protecting Drug companies from lawsuits.

End all vaccine programs until new evaluations of the entire program have been completed.

Return American medicine to non-profit, and pursue those that have abused our funds.

Remove all gender alteration, and end the war on testosterone.

Ban GMO food, and the right to patent life.

Ban Geo-engineering, retract any global warming initiatives.

Ban Crispr tech, and prohibit any product from any country where this is used.

Remove spyware, back doors from consumer devices, compensate consumers.

Take control of all high speed internet encryption.

Hold all service providers, including utilities to a serving the public policy, and not the profit system in place now.

Overhaul American school system, including the banning of teacher's unions.

Fair social security to people who paid in, with realistic adjustments for dollar value paid in.

Ban on all foreign ownership of land, or corporations, or banks in the USA.

Ban on anything coming into the USA without inspection, for any reason, including art.

Release ion drive technology to consumers, and American aviation industry.

Create a national agency to absorb MIC outside of the CIA.

Remove all military from Syria, and Iraq, lift ALL sanctions.

Review entire foreign aid practice.

American energy for America first.

Rescind law allowing mainstream media to report lies to American public.

A national campaign to plant trees in urban areas.

A national campaign to bring scalar tech to the auto industry to lower pollution.

An end to maritime law in the USA, and the removal of gold trim from all flags of the USA.

The DE-militarization of the police, and an end to asset forfeiture laws.

Remove any ban on Cannabis, and release any person convicted of nonviolent Cannabis related crimes.

Release and exonerate Julian Assange.

Ban any late term abortion unless the mother's life is in danger.

Prevent any prohibition of family aid to homes where the father is present.

Promote the spay and neutering of pets, and ban kill shelters.

