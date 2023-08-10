Jim Power - The Lost Dimension (2021, Mega Drive)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Power - The Lost Dimension (also known as Jim Power - The Lost Dimension in 3-D, Jim Power or Jim Power - The Arcade Game) is a platformer. It was originally developed by French companies Loriciels and Digital Concept for the SNES, PC Engine/TurboGrafx-16 CD, PC, Atari ST and Amstrad CPC . A port to the Mega Drive/ Genesis was being developed, but cancelled despite being almost completed. In 2021, Piko Interactive developed and published a finished version of the game. A port to the NES was also released.