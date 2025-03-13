❗️Kursk region, there are 2 options, SURRENDER OR DIE

There are two options for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region: SURRENDER OR DIE.

❗️Putin gave a BOMBSHELL PRESS CONFERENCE today

Here’s what he said:

▪️Russia supports a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, but the key issue is what to do with the Ukrainian incursion in the Kursk region.

▪️He believes that, given the situation in Kursk, a ceasefire would be beneficial for Ukraine, as without it, they risk being physically blocked and left with only two options: surrender or die.

▪️Putin raised concerns about how the situation would be monitored if a ceasefire were declared: "How can we be guaranteed that nothing like this will happen?"

▪️He also highlighted other contentious issues along the front lines, where Russian forces are advancing on almost all fronts.

▪️Russia will negotiate the next steps for ending the conflict based on the situation on the ground.

▪️The president also said Ukraine might use the 30 days to continue forced mobilization and replenish its weapon supplies.

▪️The cessation of hostilities in Ukraine must lead to long-term peace and the resolution of the root causes of the crisis.

▪️Putin did not rule out discussing a ceasefire in Ukraine with US President Donald Trump, emphasizing that Ukraine should have urged the Americans to call for an end to hostilities, based on the situation on the ground.





@geopolitics_live