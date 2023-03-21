The Biden Regime is now releasing hordes of Chinese illegal aliens into the USA Brownsville TX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is Buyden up to?? The Biden Regime is now releasing hordes of Chinese illegal aliens into the United States with NTAs (notice to appear).
Fox News captured the Chinese illegals being released to an NGO in Brownsville, Texas on Tuesday.
The illegals were given NTAs because there are so many crossing into the US and no more space to house them, according to Fox News.
FOX News captures exclusive video of Chinese nationals being released publicly to an NGO in Brownsville, TX. CBP sources say they are being released w NTAs (notices to appear) because there are so many crossing and no more space to house them
https://twitter.com/GriffJenkins/status/1638159847597256704?s=20