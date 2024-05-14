Nancy Pelosi interrupts twice, as Mr. Winston Marshall argues, that Populism Is The Voice Of The Voiceless And The Real Threat Is The Elites - Oxford Union Debate - 5-08-2024

Website: http://www.oxford-union.org/

Winston Marshall speaks in opposition of the motion that This House Believes Populism is a Threat to Democracy. Mr Marshall is the host of The Spectator podcast, Marshall Matters, and was previously a member of the musical group, Mumford & Sons.

