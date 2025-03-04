Do not grow weary Believer!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #186; Many Christians operate from the flesh; they attempt to combine spiritual power with human power, and it is like oil and water. In Hebrews chapter 6, we see a problem many Believers have concerning legalism and religious distractions. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!