🔥🛡 WATCH: Russian troops repel Ukrainian Bradley attack in Belgorod region
Two US-made Bradleys crossed into Russia; one was hit directly, the second hit a mine. Russian battlegroup Sever shares footage of the aftermath.
Adding more about this in Belgorod today:
Ukrainians wanted to disrupt Putin-Trump talks by NEW MEAT GRINDER
Ukraine’s forces tried to attack Russia’s Belgorod region, but they got SMASHED.
▪️Russian forces destroyed two US-made Bradley vehicles trying to incur into the Belgorod region.
▪️Over the past 24 hours, many Ukrainian armored vehicles, including NATO-made ones, have burned on the border with the Belgorod region.
▪️At night, after the Putin-Trump talks ended, the Ukrainian militants tried to attack again. Russian drones burned the Ukrainian soldiers on the buggies as well.
▪️This morning, the Ukrainians again tried to break through the border with tanks and MLRS support, but FAILED. That's how a Ukrainian tank is burning after being hit by a Russian loitering munition.
▪️ Russian troops destroy the Ukrainian engineering mine clearing vehicles, behind which the infantry could cross the border. But failed.
▪️Ukrainian troops lost over 70 people near the Belgorod region border in one day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.