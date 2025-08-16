BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨Physicians For Human Rights-Israel Concludes Israel Is Committing Genocide In Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
2
47 views • 4 weeks ago

🚨PHYSICIANS FOR HUMAN RIGHTS-ISRAEL CONCLUDES ISRAEL IS COMMITTING GENOCIDE IN GAZA

Our report is really focusing on Article 2c of the Genocide Convention which deals with the systematic infrastructural attack on a people in order to create conditions of life that cannot maintain their ability to survive.


And then just look at the evidence. There were 36 medical facilities in Gaza before October 7th. 33 of them were attacked. All infrastructure related to sanitation, to sewage, to water, everything that’s related to health, education system, universities, everything that may allow people to survive is destroyed.


And how can you look at more than 2 million people without health care, without access to water and food and not see that this article, article 2C of the convention is being fulfilled?


-Dr. Guy Shalev, Executive Director of Physicians for Human Rights-Israel on Going Underground


FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v6xm2zs-gaza-israeli-publics-wall-of-genocide-denial-exec.-director-physicians-for-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
