Groomer Attacks Pro-Family Truck during Pride Parade Washington D.C.

In a disturbing incident during Pride Month in D.C., an electronic billboard truck hired by Public Advocate to display messages opposing gender transition procedures was attacked by a deranged man. The truck featured three messages: "Trans Women are Insane Men," "Children are Never Born the Wrong Gender. God doesn't make mistakes. End the Trans Abuse of Children," and "Free President Trump. Eugene Delgaudio, President of Public Advocate, reported that the truck received mixed reactions from the public, with some showing support and others displaying their disapproval. However, the situation took a violent turn when the deranged man attacked the truck and then threatened Delgaudio and his staff. According to Delgaudio, the man claimed to be part of a group that was planning to kill him and his staff. When Delgaudio tried to explain his stance on the issue of children undergoing abusive gender surgery, the man responded by spitting on Delgaudio's face, the man soon proceeded to expose his genitals and later kicked Delgaudio’s car. Eugene Delgaudio said “In response to the shocking and aggressive attacks on my staff, Public Advocate has decided to intensify their efforts in spreading our crucial message. The campaign, which began in May, will continue through June, with an even stronger presence across the country." President of Public Advocate Eugene Delgaudio adds: "The upcoming 'Pride Month' is a celebration of transexual perversion and child abuse. It is a propaganda program aimed at indoctrinating children into accepting the radical Trans-Homosexual Agenda. Numerous corporate products will be rebranded with the Homosexual 'rainbow' or the word 'Pride' during this month-long event. Our giant billboard counters this." Public Advocate believes that our upcoming June campaign will reach millions of people through various online media platforms, including online and offline advertising, as well as public demonstrations. Despite the aggressive opposition, Public Advocate remains committed to their cause and is determined to expose the truth about the biological differences between men and women. Add your Name along with the hundreds of thousands who have signed the Protect Children's Innocence Petition!

https://www.traditionalvalues.us/Protect-Child-Innocence-S.aspx?pid=gtr



