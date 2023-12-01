BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

After further research, it's clear that Henry Kissinger was subservient to the military industrial complex.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 12/01/2023

After further research, it's clear that Henry Kissinger was subservient to the  military industrial complex. During the Vietnam war he was responsible for carpet bombing Cambodia and killing perhaps hundreds of thousands of civilians. But what happened next was even more inexplicable: They gave him the Nobel peace prize after he desecrated an entire country.
This is akin to Obama when he received a nobel peace prize for bombing hospitals of children in the Middle East.
I think he clearly was a black hat. Whether he bent the knee to white hats later in his life remains to be seen but it's clear that he was a war criminal.

Keywords
warcriminalhenryindustrial complexkissengerafter further researchits clear that henry kissinger was subservient to the military
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy