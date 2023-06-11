BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vaxers are going to be antennas. Some of Charles Lieber's (jewish Harvard scientist who worked at Wuhan and was arrested for stealing samples of biological infectious diseases from the CDC with
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
0
238 views • 06/11/2023

Vaxers are going to be antennas.
Some of Charles Lieber's (jewish Harvard scientist who worked at Wuhan and was arrested for stealing samples of biological infectious diseases from the CDC with Chinese nationals) papers concerning this topic.
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/nl1002608
https://www.pnas.org/doi/abs/10.1073/pnas.1625010114
https://nyaspubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1749-6632.2002.tb03035.x
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.chemrev.5b00608
https://www.nature.com/articles/nnano.2011.217
https://www.nature.com/articles/nmat3169
https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.82.1225
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/ar9700365
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/jp0142278
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0038109898002099
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.nanolett.5b00133

