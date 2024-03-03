Crazy, Disturbing Answers from Google’s Gemini AI about Pedophilia & Child Sacrifice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
People asked Google’s Gemini about pedophilia and child sacrifice. The answers can only be described as horrifying~
Google’s new AI feature, Gemini, has come under intense scrutiny for injecting diversity into historical images. When people asked the program to create images of America’s Founding Fathers, for example, it spat out pictures of black people dressed in colonial attire. It did the same when asked to generate images of German Nazis.
However, that’s not even close to the worst of it.
Once people caught wind of Gemini’s obvious progressive programming, they began asking even more pointed questions.
Dave Rubin, Michael Knowles, and Arynne Wexler discuss some of the most disturbing answers Gemini has generated, starting with Christina Pushaw’s questions regarding how reopening schools and BLM protests impacted the spread of COVID.
https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/people-asked-googles-gemini-about-pedophilia-and-child-sacrifice-the-answers-can-only-be-described-as-horrifying?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=dlvr.it_x_blazetv&tpcc=social