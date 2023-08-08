Joshua Was The Original ‘Christian Soldier’-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-AUGUST 6 2023

The book of Joshua in your King James Bible is a remarkable book with tremendous application for Christians living in the Church Age. For starters, Joshua was called to be a soldier, Paul says that Christians are called to be soldiers. Joshua followed the pre-incarnate Jesus Christ, the 'captain of the LORD'S host', Christians follow Paul as he followed Jesus. Joshua was called to fight, Paul says that he 'fought the good fight'. Joshua the first Christian? An interesting thought, let's find out. When Joshua came face to face the 'captain of the host of the LORD', he didn't know he was talking with Jesus Christ, but he was. Joshua is an amazing type of Jesus, so much so that your King James Bibles credits Joshua with being Jesus in Hebrews 4:8 and in Acts 7:45. Joshua was called to fight for and possess a physical land, the land of Canaan, and we are called to be witnesses of a spiritual kingdom, the kingdom of God, through which souls are entered into upon receiving and believing the gospel of the grace of God. Dispensational differences notwithstanding, we are called as was Joshua TO THE FIGHT!!! and on this Sunday Service shall see all that that entails.

