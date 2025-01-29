BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CPS "Imagined Evidence": Text Messages Unmasked, Craft of Annette Monson and Susan Manning Destroyed
Timothy McGaffin II
Timothy McGaffin II
66 followers
2
7 months ago

"The word destroys their craft." In the name of Jesus Christ, Amen. The only way CPS / DCFS will be held accountable (abolished) is by "We the People" exercising Free Speech exposure.

Info Websites:

Annette Monson (CPS) Unmasked: https://annettemonson.blogspot.com/2019/04/a-complaint-against-annette-monson.html

"Did Annette Monson get fired for this? These text messages are so damning to their manipulation of the situation!":

https://annettemonson.blogspot.com/2025/02/did-annette-monson-get-fired-for-this.html

Susan Manning Unmasked: https://susanyvonnemanning.blogspot.com/2019/04/beware-of-susan-manning-warning-to.html


Contact information for "We the People" to make complaints: Manti, Utah DCFS Office:
55 S. Main St.
Manti, Utah, 84642
Office Phone: 435-835-0780

DCFS former Supervisor Angie Morrill

Current DCFS Supervisor Dave Stevens
Cell Phone: 435-609-9284‬
[email protected]

And contact Shawnee Ellis, the boss of Dave Stevens, to file a complaint against Annette Monson as well.
Shawnee Ellis
Office Phone: 801-538-4300

Shawnee's Supervisor
Morgan Keller
Office Phone: 801-702-1104

Shala Reynolds (Attorney General)
Phone: 385-985-7760


#AbolishCPS

#CPSChildTrafficking

#EndQualifiedImmunity

#ChildPredatoryServices

Keywords
cpsutahsusan manningcps corruptiondcfsannette monsonephraim utah police departmentsusan yvonne manningdave stevenscps caseworker annette monson
