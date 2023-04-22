Melbourne Freedom Rally 22 April 2023

One of our speakers reminded us that we hold the record for the longest continuous freedom rally effort, having marched through Melbourne City every Saturday since the first half of 2020, even during the lockdowns when good man and women were arrested and even shot with rubber bullets. These rallies serve to remind shoppers of the corruption that lurks in the high places of government and the great injustice of forcing people out of work who refused to take the poison jab, and the criminal injustice from all the deaths and jab injuries. In one part of our march we joined with another group rallying against war in Sudan. We appreciated all the willing speakers, especially a farmer Wade Northausen of BillboardBattalion.com who spoke numerous times.