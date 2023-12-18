X22 Report Ep. 3237a - Rate Cuts & Printing Coming, Inflation, The Stage Is Being Set

X22 Report Financial News Ep. 3237a - Dec 17, 2023
Rate Cuts & Printing Coming, Inflation, The Stage Is Being Set
The [WEF]/Biden admin are pushing the green new deal, Biden makes the next move, skimpiest offshore drilling. Speculative mania on deck. The [CB] just signaled what comes next, rate cuts and printing, the stage has been set, financial crisis. This will be used against them.
