NEVER FORGET Georgia Was Stolen In 2020: Georgia Voter Fraud Expert Stumps California Court

Stew Peters Show





Sep 19, 2023





The state of Georgia is not blue or purple but it’s red and was stolen in 2020.

Rachel Alexander, reporter for the Arizona Sun Times, is here to detail the witch hunt against former Trump attorney John Eastman.

In order for Joe Biden to “win” Georgia they needed election workers to find boxes of hidden votes.

They did this after they chased away election observers the night of the 2020 election.

The fraud was so blatant that the Stalinist DA Fani Willis must prosecute the Deep State’s political opponents to cover up their crimes.

President Trump’s former attorney John Eastman is being put on trial in California as a court attempts to strip him of his law license for challenging the 2020 election.

Even if the court succeeds and disbars Eastman, the trial has revealed there was real voter fraud in Georgia.

Garland Favorito from VoterGA has testified on Eastman’s behalf and has made the prosecution look partisan and dimwitted.

John Eastman is one of the premiere legal scholars in the entire country.

The radical left is demonstrating they will go after anyone who believes in 2020 voter fraud.

The judge in this trial is showing clear signs of partisan behavior because she is a progressive hack.

The communist radical have no shame and will not stop until they put Trump behind bars.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3j4302-never-forget-georgia-was-stolen-in-2020-georgia-voter-fraud-expert-stumps-c.html