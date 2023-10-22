An injured eye combined with his large body meant he was chased and beaten everywhere he went

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
Oct 22, 2023
I was walking on the street when I saw Brute lying still on an empty lot
Black dog with thick fur had been wandering for days looking for food
He was lying there looking tired and unwell, something happened to him
I went up to him and found that one of his eyes was injured
He looked at me with suspicious eyes, afraid that I would hurt him
He had a hard time wandering around and starving
I thought I needed to take him to the vet clinic to have a clear check on his condition
