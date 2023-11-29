Warning Dream: Killer Tornado & The Power of God!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-dream-killer-tornado/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, ""The tornado represents the disasters that are coming.... some by My Hand, and others by the enemy.
When these things come, do not cower in fear, and trembling, but rise up and take Authority over what is coming against you," says The LORD."