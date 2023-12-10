Talk show with Kary Mullis in Google Tech Talk September 2010

Please Subscribe to my Rumble Channel





This Third video we’ll look at Dr. Kary Mullis’ GoogleTalk, and how his science is what’s being used in these new treatments for the CV... Between the “right to try” and the risk benefit ratio being presented by the CV, the medical establishment has a moment where the populace is accepting of a new medical model and make no mistake, that’s what is being presented.

These new jabs represent a new science where we direct our immune system using mRNA. Mullis said he had been working on this technology for ten years at the time of his GoogleTalk in 2009. It seems so strange that not only would Mullis have been one of the loudest voices questioning the CV, it is his purposed science that’s being used to treat it.

Yet, his view of virology is widely dismissed. Just like Tesla’s views on science were roundly rejected for decades after his death, yet the world we know is built on his AC generator. So too is Mullis’ view on retroviruses ignored while they use both his PCR and his treatments. It seems like the establishment is once again trying to profit off the ideas of a genius, while convincing the world not to listen to his other opinions because they don’t align with the current scientific dogma. Mullis would have spoke out about all of this, after studying him I know this to be true.

Since he cannot, it is up to us to speak for him. How could it be that the detection of this virus (PCR test) and the treatment for this virus (mRNA) both pioneered by Mullis, but we aren’t supposed to listen to his views on retroviruses? This is literally insane. Of course his views on viruses matter.