Brandon cory Nagley





Mar 3, 2024





METEOR BLOWS OVER RUSSIA AGAIN!/4 SUNS SEEN AGAIN/SOLAR ECLIPSE 2024-GOD WARNS LOUDLY/WORMWOOD/READ BELOW. Today is now 3/2/24...i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video there's Alot I'm going to show in this video so I do apologize to those not liking longer videos though I've hardly posted lately with all I'm dealing with and the health issues now of my mom I have spoken of so I try updating you all and warning of things while can right now especially since haven't posted videos I haven't been wanting to even post due to all stress and all I'm going through though hopefully this video will be a wakeup call for anyone who don't know yeshua ( Jesus ) as lord. All my main notes are in my comments section for this video so please go there and find my main notes under my video in my comments section. Thanks for coming by...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2r12WfwAs4