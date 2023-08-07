BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BARACKKKARMA
Rules_For_Rationals
Rules_For_Rationals
7 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 08/07/2023

Nobody wishes Karma was real more than myself. I know you and I can point to anecdotal stories where it appears Karma is in action. But let me ask you a question:

Was Abe Lincoln, JFK, Ghandi and MLKjr. assassinated?

Was Stalin, Mao, Hitler and the Kim family assassinated?

Four of the most righteous (okay JFK wasn't) and 4 of the most evil. If Karma is real, why isn't it going after Evil?

The answer: Because it isn't real.

Does that make me happy? No, it makes me angry and sad. But just because I want something to be true, doesn't make it true.
If you want evil to pay for its deeds, you're gonna have to make it pay, because nothing else in this Universe will do so.

Keywords
barack obamanewt gingrichpaul ryangeorge bushpaul pelosi rfk jr christopher reeve
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy