Epstein: Donald Trump doesn't understand why people are even interested in the Jeffrey Epstein case - clueless or avoidance?

Donald Trump doesn't understand why people are even interested in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Trump thinks only BAD people are interested in Epstein case moving forward

"I don't understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody. It's pretty boring stuff," Trump said.

"He's dead for a long time. He was never a big factor in terms of life. And the credible information has been given," he added.

👉 By the way, Trump made this statement while standing near Howard Lutnick, who was reportedly a direct next-door neighbor on Manhattan's Upper East Side with... Jeffrey Epstein. Coincidence?🤔

Cynthia... this was Trump's best friend for many years.

Adding: article about this:

https://www.yahoo.com/news/truth-social-post-proof-trump-142124042.html

