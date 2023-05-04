MASSIVE MIGRANT INVASION from Costa Rica HEADED to UNITED STATES Border

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JUST IN: scenes from May 3 - Massive convoy of migrant buses out of Costa Rica HEADED TO THE UNITED STATES Border — Title 42 expires on May 11th, 2023
There are CLOSE TO 1-MILLION MIGRANTS are preparing to cross the border as Title 42 expires.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1654121829227954181