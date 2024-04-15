THE KARIS PROJECT REVOLUTION 14TH APRIL 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE KARIS PROJECT REVOLUTION
10 PM UK - 2 PM PACIFIC - 4 PM CENTRAL - 5 PM EASTERN
DALE AND KAYSHA
Co-Host of the Karis Project
I am a father of two daughters Kaysha (26) and Karis (4), a family oriented Christian, I enjoy getting outdoors,
and giving back to the community. I pioneered research into HVAC infection controls relative to Aerosol
Generating Medical Procedures for the SARS-Cov- 2 pandemic response. My research papers Pioneered during
my degree are published under the title “COVID-19 and Negligent Engineering Practices; “Will This Kill People?”.
The most recent research document is in the process of being published under the title “The Engineering of
Bioterrorism, Child Trafficking, Treason and the Crime of Aggression Update II (A Preliminary Report and
Analysis of Risk)”.
I have spent the last three years researching the HVAC infection controls relative to COVID
and fighting cases in multiple courts in Canada and the United States. Multiple high treason and other criminal
complaints in Canada and the United States have been started based on my research that would have shut
down the COVID response in the spring/summer of 2020 if it wasn’t unlawfully suppressed. This research
exposes the mechanism that was used to create the circumstances for widespread election fraud and
substantiates the election fraud claims by President Trump. The research is being used for numerous
proceedings in Canada and the United States.
My daughter Kaysha started The Karis Project to help combat child sex trafficking and other destructive
ideologies that have been destroying Christian families. Many have supported The Karis Project in our fight
against child trafficking. Kaysha decided to start the Karis project because her little sister has been trafficked the
last three years. We have been working with people to get this information into the hands of the people and to
teach them how to defend themselves lawfully.
Work related:
• Bachelor of Technology from Memorial University of Newfoundland, Engineering and Applied Science Major
• Diploma Mechanical Engineering Technology - SaskPolytech
• Member of Technology Professionals of Saskatchewan
• Member of ASET
• 5 year Member of ASHRAE
