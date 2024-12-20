© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOOTTING COMPARATIVE STUDY BETWEEN VACCINATED AND NON-VACCINATED CHILDREN. THE PROVAX DOCTOR CHANGES HIS MIND AND SHOWS THAT ONLY VACCINATED PEOPLE GET SICK.
🔥Dr. Paul Thomas is a pro-vaccine doctor from Oregon. By practicing informed consent correctly, he ends up with around 500 unvaccinated children who, coincidentally, never get sick. After 10 and a half years of medical practice he begins to realize that something doesn't add up