BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Netanyahu Dragging U.S. Into War With Iran? Jeffrey Sachs Warns Trump Of ‘World Ender’ Conflict
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
542 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 5 months ago

WATCH VIDEO HERE -> https://youtu.be/RtthFZBW7E4


Netanyahu Dragging U.S. Into War With Iran? Jeffrey Sachs Warns Trump Of ‘World Ender’ Conflict

Renowned American author & economist Jeffrey Sachs has issued a stark warning to U.S. president Donald Trump over Israel’s nefarious designs in the Middle East. Apart from Gaza, Sachs accused Israel of waging wars in Yemen, Lebanon & Syria and added that Israel wants a war with Iran, believed to be the backer of several anti-Israel proxy groups in the Middle East. Sachs added that Trump is not doing much to stop Israel’s mayhem in the Middle East and warned that a potential war with Iran could be a ‘world ender.’ Watch this video for all the details.

Keywords
irantrumpisraelwarnetanyahugaza
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy